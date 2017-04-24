Food trucks, Cinco de Mayo concert and live art headline Aurora's First Fridays on May 5
Food Truck Festival is back at First Fridays on May 5 in downtown Aurora. This year, trucks lineup on Benton Street from 5 to 10 p.m. Jason Arthur On May 5, visitors to First Fridays in downtown Aurora can visit numerous venues, explore downtown's vibrant art scene, and fill up on food trucks.
