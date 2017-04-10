Fire Causes Building Collapse In Down...

Fire Causes Building Collapse In Downtown Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though investigators believe the fire started in the saloon's kitchen. A sixth alarm was struck at 5:30 a.m. All residents were able to escape the buildings unharmed, though some had to be rescued by firefighters with ladders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC