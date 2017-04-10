Ferry Crossing System for FosenNamsos SjA
Rolls-Royce signed a deal with Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven to supply its automatic crossing system, for two new double-ended plug-in battery-hybrid ferries being built for Norwegian ferry company FosenNamsos Sj. The system controls the vessel's acceleration, deceleration, speed and track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 8
|moondoggie
|11
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC