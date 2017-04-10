Ferry Crossing System for FosenNamsos SjA

Ferry Crossing System for FosenNamsos...

Rolls-Royce signed a deal with Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven to supply its automatic crossing system, for two new double-ended plug-in battery-hybrid ferries being built for Norwegian ferry company FosenNamsos Sj. The system controls the vessel's acceleration, deceleration, speed and track.

