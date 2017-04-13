Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Night Trip for 2 to Oslo, Norway
Enter the Jarlsberg USA "Norway Day" sweepstakes by May 14, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip for two to Oslo, Norway, including roundtrip air and hotel accommodations. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."
