Duterte renews conditions as GRP-NDF ...

Duterte renews conditions as GRP-NDF peace panels begin 4th round in The Netherlands

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

As government casualties mount, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday renewed his conditions for the peace talks with the National Democratic Front. Duterte said a document should be signed by the NDF and government with the third party facilitator, the government of Norway, as witness, detailing "the parameters of the peace talks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 7 hr Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC