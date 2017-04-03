Duterte renews conditions as GRP-NDF peace panels begin 4th round in The Netherlands
As government casualties mount, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday renewed his conditions for the peace talks with the National Democratic Front. Duterte said a document should be signed by the NDF and government with the third party facilitator, the government of Norway, as witness, detailing "the parameters of the peace talks."
