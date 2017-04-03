Down to the details

Down to the details

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Timberjay Newspapers Online

It's down to the details with the town home project at the city's harbor. With the funding nearly all in place, and close to a third of planned town homes either sold or nearly so, the first major development around the city's harbor appears set to begin actual construction later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Thu Doggiestyle 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC