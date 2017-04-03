Down to the details
It's down to the details with the town home project at the city's harbor. With the funding nearly all in place, and close to a third of planned town homes either sold or nearly so, the first major development around the city's harbor appears set to begin actual construction later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Doggiestyle
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC