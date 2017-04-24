DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao will speak at Global Think Tank Summit ahead of ADB's annual meeting in Yokohama. WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates - 1800 GMT.

