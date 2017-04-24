DHT Holdings, Inc. announces delivery of two VLCCs from BW Group
DHT Holdings, Inc. announced that it has today taken delivery of the DHT Opal and the DHT Raven , the second and third of the VLCCs acquired from BW Group Limited. The remaining six vessels in the water are expected to be delivered during the second quarter 2017.
