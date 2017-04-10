David Letterman's mom, who became unlikely star, dies at 9517 minutes ago

David Letterman's mom, who became unl...

David Letterman's mother Dorothy Mengering, a Midwestern homemaker who became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s as she baked mystery pies and covered the Olympics for her son's late-night show, has died. She was 95. Letterman had been on the air for years, and had made ironic celebrities out of dozens of nobodies, before he thought to bring on his mom.

