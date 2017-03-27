David Cameron would make good Nato secretary-general, says Fallon
Reports have linked the former prime minister to the role but Sir Michael stressed there was no vacancy as the post was currently filled by Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg. With Mr Stoltenberg's term due to end in 2018 or 2019, the UK has reportedly lobbied for the former Tory leader to fill the secretary-general post.
