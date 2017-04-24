Classical Music News - Northern Lights
They inspired one of the biggest films in box office history, and now the women of Cantus - the Norwegian choir who sang the opening track to Disney's animated hit Frozen - are releasing their very first album on Decca Records, entitled Northern Lights . Cantus not only provided the opening music to the film, but also inspired the costume design with their traditional dresses and themes of strong female characters and sisterly love.
