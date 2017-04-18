Cheap flights from Newcastle to Bruss...

Cheap flights from Newcastle to Brussels and Stavanger due to BMI sale rates

Friday Apr 21

Airline BMI Regional says it is offering sale rates on its two Newcastle routes if customers book before the end of the month. One way fares to Brussels start at 64, while its from 79 if you want to head to Norway's 'Gateway to the Fjords'.

Chicago, IL

