Boeing turns to 3D-printed parts to save millions on its 787 Dreamliner

Boeing will begin using at least four 3D-printed titanium parts to construct its 787 Dreamliner aircraft and may some day rely on as many as 1,000 parts created via additive manufacturing. Boeing has hired Oslo, Norway-based Norsk Titanium AS to print the parts.

Chicago, IL

