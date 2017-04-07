Ancient Viking town discovered

Ancient Viking town discovered

Archaeologists in Norway are using laser scanning technology to help reveal the ancient Viking settlement hidden beneath a saint-king's church. Last year researchers in Trondheim, Norway unearthed the church where Viking King Olaf Haraldsson was first enshrined as a saint.

