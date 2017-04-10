AkzoNobel: 1,000th Vessel Has Been Coated
AkzoNobel's ongoing efforts to make shipping more sustainable reached another landmark recently with the 1,000th application of Intersleek 1100SR, the biocide-free fouling control coating. Delivering outstanding macro and micro fouling control with improved static resistance, even in warm waters, the product enables vessels to reduce drag and achieve fuel efficiency and emissions savings of 9% on average.
Read more at Marine News.
