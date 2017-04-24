Aker Solutions Wins Carbon Capture St...

Aker Solutions Wins Carbon Capture Study Contracts From Yara and Norcem

April 26, 2017 - Aker Solutions won strategically important contracts for concept studies for carbon capture at Yara's ammonia plant on HerA ya and Norcem's cement production facility in Brevik, Norway. Norcem and Yara are among three companies in the running to receive funding from the Norwegian government to build and operate a full-scale carbon capture plant at their respective facilities.

