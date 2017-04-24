Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Industry 2022 Key Market...
Market Highlights Air Independent Propulsion technology allows diesel submarines to operate without having to surface to access atmospheric oxygen. For a submarine to remain submerged for extended periods, without the need to surface, augments range and improves underwater endurance, at a lower cost than nuclear propulsion, while preserving the advantages of traditional diesel electric power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|He Knows All
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC