Work on Sealord's $70 million factory...

Work on Sealord's $70 million factory vessel underway in Norway

Thursday

Construction is underway on Sealord's new $70 million factory vessel, which is being built in Norway with additional steel work carried out in Poland. Work began on the $70 million project in January and, according to Sealord fleet harvest manager Scott Gillanders, is already running ahead of schedule.

Chicago, IL

