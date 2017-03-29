Visiting tall ships return to the Inner Harbor Friday

Sail Baltimore, the nonprofit organization that brings visiting ships from around the world, announced the first tall ship of the 2017 season, the Srlandet, will arrive at the Inner Harbor's West Wall at 1 p.m. Thursday The Norwegian 212-foot Srlandet first launched in 1927 and is the world's oldest full-rigged ship. The rigging will be lighted up as part of the Light City festival, which begins Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.