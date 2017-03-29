Visiting tall ships return to the Inner Harbor Friday
Sail Baltimore, the nonprofit organization that brings visiting ships from around the world, announced the first tall ship of the 2017 season, the Srlandet, will arrive at the Inner Harbor's West Wall at 1 p.m. Thursday The Norwegian 212-foot Srlandet first launched in 1927 and is the world's oldest full-rigged ship. The rigging will be lighted up as part of the Light City festival, which begins Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC