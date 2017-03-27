Trump's Pro-Coal Orders Are Doomed to Fail

Espen Stoknes is Director of the Center for Green Growth, Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway; Bowman is the founder of Bowman Design Group and the founder/president of Bowman Change, Inc. Obama-era climate policies. The Trump Administration is also seeking a 31 percent cut to the EPA's budget and to eliminate most climate research programs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.