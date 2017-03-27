The Switch Returns to Profitability
Advanced drive train technology specialist The Switch said it has seen a sharp jump in growth over last year, increasing its net sales from $43 million to more than $78 million, and returning to profitability after several years of losses. "The Switch financials finally started to improve briskly in the right direction," said Dag Sands, The Switch CFO.
