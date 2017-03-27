The Switch Returns to Profitability

The Switch Returns to Profitability

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Advanced drive train technology specialist The Switch said it has seen a sharp jump in growth over last year, increasing its net sales from $43 million to more than $78 million, and returning to profitability after several years of losses. "The Switch financials finally started to improve briskly in the right direction," said Dag Sands, The Switch CFO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC