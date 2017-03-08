The Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region
The participants to the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region pose for a family photo in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2017. In this guest episode of the Africa in Transition Podcast series Sherrie Russell-Brown discusses the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in conversation with Kathryn Achilles , Humanitarian Campaign Manager, Oxfam Nigeria , Chitra Nagarajan , Senior Advisor, North East Nigeria, Civilians in Conflict, and Mausi Segun , Senior Researcher, Nigeria, Human Rights Watch .
