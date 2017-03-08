The Oslo Humanitarian Conference on N...

The Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CFR.org

The participants to the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region pose for a family photo in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2017. In this guest episode of the Africa in Transition Podcast series Sherrie Russell-Brown discusses the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in conversation with Kathryn Achilles , Humanitarian Campaign Manager, Oxfam Nigeria , Chitra Nagarajan , Senior Advisor, North East Nigeria, Civilians in Conflict, and Mausi Segun , Senior Researcher, Nigeria, Human Rights Watch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC