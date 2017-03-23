The 15 most expensive cities in the w...

The 15 most expensive cities in the world to live in

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The report examines the world's most and least expensive cities by comparing factors such as wages and the prices of more than 150 items - including bread, wine, cigarettes, and unleaded petrol. The cost of living in each city is ranked in comparison with New York City, where New York receives an index score of 100, and one extra point equates to a 1% increase in living costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC