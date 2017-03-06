Targovax to present at upcoming conferences
Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management will present at the following life sciences and investor conferences: 10th European Life Science CEO Forum Date: 7 March 2017 Venue: Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland Panel discussion time: 11:10 CET - Advances in Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics Panel - Magnus Jaderberg Presentation time: 12:25 CET - Oystein Soug Redeye - Fight Cancer Seminar Date: 10 March 2017 Venue: Redeye, Stockholm, Sweden Presentation time: 10:50 CET Participants: Oystein Soug 11th Annual BIO-Equity Spring 2017 Conference Date: 20-22 March 2017 Venue: CCIB Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain Participants: Oystein Soug and Peter Skorpil Media and IR enquires: Jan Petter Stiff - Crux ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC