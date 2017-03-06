Targovax to present at upcoming confe...

Targovax to present at upcoming conferences

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management will present at the following life sciences and investor conferences: 10th European Life Science CEO Forum Date: 7 March 2017 Venue: Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland Panel discussion time: 11:10 CET - Advances in Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics Panel - Magnus Jaderberg Presentation time: 12:25 CET - Oystein Soug Redeye - Fight Cancer Seminar Date: 10 March 2017 Venue: Redeye, Stockholm, Sweden Presentation time: 10:50 CET Participants: Oystein Soug 11th Annual BIO-Equity Spring 2017 Conference Date: 20-22 March 2017 Venue: CCIB Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain Participants: Oystein Soug and Peter Skorpil Media and IR enquires: Jan Petter Stiff - Crux ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC