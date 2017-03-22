Targovax ASA moves share listing to Oslo B rs

Oslo, Norway, 23 March 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that its shares have been accepted to list on Oslo Børs, the main Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company was previously listed on Oslo Axess, a regulated and licensed market under the auspices of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.