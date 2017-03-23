Statoil receives consent for exploration drilling in block 7121
Statoil has received consent to drill exploration well 7121/8-1 in production licence 849. The well is to be drilled in a prospect named Blamann, with these geographical cooordinates: The drill site is in 376 m of water, around 113 km north-west of Hammerfest and 25 km from Goliat.
