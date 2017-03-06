SOLON EIENDOM ASA STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification Solon Eiendom ASA Chairman of the Board Simen Thorsen has today bought 4,373,990 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 0.13. Following this transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan AS holds 2,418,373,990 shares, equalling 24.88% of the total share capital and votes of the Company.

