Simen Mitlid - "I Don't Care" + Vacation"

Simen Mitlid's upcoming album has been preceded by three singles, the first being "Vacation" and the most recent "I Don't Care", released on February 24th. The singer/songwriter from Oslo, Norway has a very refreshing sound, with airy vocals that soar and flutter, especially across the "la-la-la"-ing over acoustical jubilation on this track, in particular.

