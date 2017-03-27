Semibreve Festival Announces 2017 Plans

Semibreve Festival Announces 2017 Plans

Semibreve Festival will return to Braga, Portugal for its seventh edition between October 27 and 29. 2017, and announced its first wave of acts: Deathprod , Valgeir SigurA sson , Fis , and Kyoka . Based in Oslo, Norway, composer Helge Sten has been crafting Deathprod's music since the early '90s.

