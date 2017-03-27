Semibreve Festival Announces 2017 Plans
Semibreve Festival will return to Braga, Portugal for its seventh edition between October 27 and 29. 2017, and announced its first wave of acts: Deathprod , Valgeir SigurA sson , Fis , and Kyoka . Based in Oslo, Norway, composer Helge Sten has been crafting Deathprod's music since the early '90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC