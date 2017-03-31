Selvaag Bolig ASA: Notice of annual g...

Selvaag Bolig ASA: Notice of annual general meeting and annual report for 2016

The annual general meeting of Selvaag Bolig ASA will be held on 21 April 2017 at 10:00 at Silurveien 2, 0311 Oslo, Norway. Further information from Kristoffer Gregersen, Vice president communications Selvaag Bolig ASA Telephone: +47 957 75 593, e-mail: [email protected] Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes.

