Selvaag Bolig ASA: Notice of annual general meeting and annual report for 2016
The annual general meeting of Selvaag Bolig ASA will be held on 21 April 2017 at 10:00 at Silurveien 2, 0311 Oslo, Norway. Further information from Kristoffer Gregersen, Vice president communications Selvaag Bolig ASA Telephone: +47 957 75 593, e-mail: [email protected] Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC