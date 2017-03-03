Seeb and R City Release New Single 'U...

Seeb and R City Release New Single 'Under Your Skin'

Worldwide chart toppers Seeb, now release their exciting new single, in collaboration with R City, 'Under Your Skin' via Virgin EMI . Caribbean duo R.City have produced and written songs for the likes of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonc, Justin Bieber, Arianna Grande and Miley Cyrus.

