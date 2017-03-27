Search Called off for Missing Cruise ...

Search Called off for Missing Cruise Ship Passenger

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Marine News

The search for an American cruise ship passenger who fell overboard 33 miles off the Cuban coast has been suspended after more than 16 hours of searching. The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search Thursday evening for 23-year-old Florida resident Brandon Paul, who reportedly fell from the eighth deck of the cruise ship Carnival Victory early Wednesday morning roughly 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.

