Seafaring drones are navigating Norway's fjords

While there are government-approved test sites for land-based autonomous vehicles in the US, so far there is only one official test site for their seafaring counterparts. Tucked away in Norway's Trondheim Fjord, the test site offers wide, open waters similar to a small sea, but with relatively low shipping traffic so there's less of a chance of a collision should one of the test vehicles go haywire.

