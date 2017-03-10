Seafaring drones are navigating Norwa...

Seafaring drones are navigating Norway's fjords

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Engadget

While there are government-approved test sites for land-based autonomous vehicles in the US, so far there is only one official test site for their seafaring counterparts. Tucked away in Norway's Trondheim Fjord, the test site offers wide, open waters similar to a small sea, but with relatively low shipping traffic so there's less of a chance of a collision should one of the test vehicles go haywire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC