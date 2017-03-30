Scatec Solar ASA: Annual Report 2016

Scatec Solar ASA: Annual Report 2016

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Oslo, March 30, 2017: Scatec Solar ASA has published its Annual Report for 2016. The report is attached to this stock exchange notice and published on www.scatecsolar.com/investor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 13 hr Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC