San Francisco Opera Education Presents Up in the Mountain, 4/19-23
San Francisco Opera Education presents Up in the Mountains, an interactive performance created for infants to 3 year olds with accompanying parent or guardian . Up in the Mountains combines words, song, gesture and visual media to tell a story inspired by fairy tales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC