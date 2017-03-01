Retired member of Norway's Parliament...

Retired member of Norway's Parliament to visit UND

Mr. Odd Einar Dorum, a retired Member of Parliament from Oslo, Norway will visit the University of North Dakota campus March 7-9, 2017 to lecture and meet with campus leaders and students who are active with educational exchanges in Norway. He last visited the UND campus in September 2009 while he was concluding his 16th year in the Storting.

