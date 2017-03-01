Repsol receives consent for exploration drilling offshore Norway
Repsol Norge AS is the operator for production license 705 in the Norwegian Sea. The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Repsol consent to drill exploration well 6705/7-1 in a prospect named Stordal.
