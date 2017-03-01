Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunit...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite in Jamaica

Friday Mar 3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a romantic holiday together to Jamaica! The loved up couple flew to Montego Bay on Wednesday to attend the wedding of one of the fifth-in-line to the throne's best friends Tom 'Skippy' Inskip . According to the Daily Mail , the Prince enjoyed a Virgin Atlantic flight in premium economy, while Meghan flew from Toronto to meet him there in a private yet.

Chicago, IL

