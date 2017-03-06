President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; US Media Ignores
President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for his 'peace through strength ideology', according to a report by AFP. Trump's nomination, which was reported last Thursday by foreign media, has been ignored by the American media.
