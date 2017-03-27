Poor vitamin B12 status in small chil...

Poor vitamin B12 status in small children linked to difficulties in solving cognitive tests

Small children with low levels of vitamin B12 had more difficulties solving cognitive tests, such as the ability to do puzzles, recognize letters and interpret other children's feelings. Poor B12 status as a baby was associated with a decrease in test scores at 5 years of age, reports researcher Ingrid Kvestad at Uni Research in Bergen, Norway and colleagues in a new study.

