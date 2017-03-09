Norwegian, German companies team for ...

Norwegian, German companies team for submarine systems

A Norway-based joint venture company being formed follows a Norwegian government announcement last month that it had chosen Germany as strategic partner for new submarines, the companies announced at a press conference . Kongsberg said the joint venture will be part-owned by both the Norwegian and German partners, and the new company will be responsible for the development, production and maintenance of combat systems.

Chicago, IL

