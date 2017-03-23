Norway's USN to Upgrade Its Maritime Simulators
The University College of Southeast Norway has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park. The contract, signed on March 16, 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship's bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme , which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest KONGSBERG simulator software developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC