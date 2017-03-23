Norway's USN to Upgrade Its Maritime ...

Norway's USN to Upgrade Its Maritime Simulators

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The University College of Southeast Norway has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park. The contract, signed on March 16, 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship's bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme , which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest KONGSBERG simulator software developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC