Norway's USN to Upgrade Its Maritime Simulators

The University College of Southeast Norway has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park. The contract, signed on March 16, 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship's bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme , which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest KONGSBERG simulator software developments.

