Norway's oil fund returns crimped by ethical stance

16 hrs ago

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund missed out on earning billions of dollars in the past decade because it was prohibited by its government from investing in tobacco companies and the manufacturers of certain weapons.  Norway's $920bn oil fund estimates that the return on its benchmark was 1.9 percentage points lower than it would have been from 2006 until last year thanks to the exclusion of tobacco, nuclear weapons and cluster bomb producers from its assets.  The Norwegian ministry of finance has banned its sovereign wealth fund from investing in more than 100 companies over the past decade.

Chicago, IL

