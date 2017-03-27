Norway orders autonomous mine-hunting...

Norway orders autonomous mine-hunting systems

12 hrs ago Read more: UPI

HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle systems for detection and identification of mines have been ordered by Norway from Kongsberg Maritime, the company announced Monday. The HUGIN underwater system has a depth rating more than 9,000 feet.

Chicago, IL

