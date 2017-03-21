Norway fines French Arctic adventurer27 min ago
A Norwegian court today slapped the leader of a French maritime expedition in the Arctic with a fine of 30,000 kroner for violating the regulations of the Svalbard archipelago. Gilles Elkaim was convicted of violating several local rules including anchoring in a forbidden nature reserve, failing to notify the authorities of his stops in protected areas, and travelling with dogs without necessary veterinary authorisation.
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
