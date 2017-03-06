Norway buries oil-tax incentive as cr...

Norway buries oil-tax incentive as crude crisis seen moving on

Norway's government won't propose any tax incentives for oil companies to boost recovery at aging fields and marginal offshore discoveries before parliamentary elections later this year. "There are no planned initiatives related to this," Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Soviknes said in an interview in Trondheim on Tuesday.

