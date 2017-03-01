Mass killer Breivik loses human rights case against Norway
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik lost a human rights case on Wednesday when an appeals court overturned a lower court finding that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhuman. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik's lawyer Oystein Storrvik speaks to the press in Oslo, Norway March 1, 2017 about the verdict in the appeals court about Anders Behring Breivik's prison conditions.
