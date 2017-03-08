Kongsberg, TKMS, Atlas Elektronik JV ...

Kongsberg, TKMS, Atlas Elektronik JV for Submarine

From left: Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence Systems, Dr. Peter Feldhaus, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Atlas Elektronik. Photo: Kongsberg Gruppen The companies join resources and establish a joint venture company in Norway that will be the international strategic and exclusive supplier of combat systems for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' submarines.

Chicago, IL

