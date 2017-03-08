Kongsberg, TKMS, Atlas Elektronik JV for Submarine

From left: Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence Systems, Dr. Peter Feldhaus, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Atlas Elektronik. Photo: Kongsberg Gruppen The companies join resources and establish a joint venture company in Norway that will be the international strategic and exclusive supplier of combat systems for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' submarines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.