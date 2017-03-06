In Defense of Multiculturalism

In Defense of Multiculturalism

In the age of right wing populism we currently find ourselves in, multiculturalism has come to be identified with the liberal elite, with liberalism, and identity politics, identified with 'swarms' of poor, unwashed refugees and migrants from the Third World invading the West to deracinate and desecrate everything sacred about Western civilization. Multiculturalism is, the right argues, synonymous with globalization, globalism and a global elite that is intent on destroying something they refer to as 'Judeo-Christian civilization'.

Chicago, IL

