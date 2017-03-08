Heroics of last RAF pilot to battle Nazis in a biplane

Unsung heroics of the last RAF pilot to battle the Luftwaffe in a biplane during World War Two are revealed as his medals sell for A 22,000 The unsung heroics of one of the last RAF pilots to go into battle against the Luftwaffe in a biplane have come to light, after his medals sold for A 22,000. Herbert Horatio Kitchener took part in a top secret mission to help the Norwegians in their last ditch effort to repel a German invasion in April 1940.

